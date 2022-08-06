Art exhibition to take place in Sullivan County

Pictured is a pastel workshop held in the DeWire Center in Eagles Mere.

 Photo Provided

EAGLES MERE — An art exhibition is scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Red Barn, located at the Keystone Mountain Park near Eagles Mere.

The exhibit will be open to the public on Saturday, but may be viewed by appointment on Thursday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Aug. 12.