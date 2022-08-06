Art exhibition to take place in Sullivan County

EAGLES MERE — An art exhibition is scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Red Barn, located at the Keystone Mountain Park near Eagles Mere.
The exhibit will be open to the public on Saturday, but may be viewed by appointment on Thursday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Aug. 12.
Art shown in the exhibit will be works created by local artists during residencies and programs put on by local artist Dan Curry.
Curry has been busy this summer with three different arts-in-education residency programs in Bradford and Sullivan counties.
In June Curry spent a week at the the Keystone Theatre in Towanda, where he held a studio arts camp for local children from kindergarten age to sixth grade. Students experimented with multiple mediums. While in Towanda, Curry also held lessons for teens and adults to learn the use of charcoal and pastel for plein air landscapes.
During July Curry taught in Eagles Mere for the first of two five-day programs, again providing supplies and instruction in the use of charcoal and pastel. The first session explored still-life subjects, while the second program — scheduled for the first week of August — shifted to the outdoor plein air methods.
Lastly, for the third year in a row, Curry led a 20-day outdoor residency project exploring the plein air style of landscape painting at various locations throughout Sullivan County.
During the second week of August, Curry will gather the group at the Red Barn for a workshop on framing and preparing for an exhibition.
A second exhibit is planned at the Sullivan County Library in Dushore during November and December.
