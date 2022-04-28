ATHENS — An Athens Area High School art student was recently awarded Best of Show in the Master & Grasshopper art show and competition at Mansfield University.
The Master & Grasshopper show is a unique art opportunity, in that they invite art teachers across Pennsylvania to display their own artwork alongside one or two of their most dedicated students. Mansfield University professor Kenneth Cobb organizes the show and has stated how important it is to demonstrate that art teachers are also artists.
This year, Athens art teacher Dr. Andrew Wales exhibited his artwork and chose his “grasshoppers” to be Arin Rockwell and Kylie Stadtler, and Athens ceramics teacher Elizabeth Ellis exhibited her work alongside senior Emily Nusbaum. The teachers’ and students’ artwork is displayed in the Loomis Gallery in Allen Hall at Mansfield University. In addition to their artwork, both masters and grasshoppers write an artist statement that is hung next to their respective pieces.
