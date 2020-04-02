Mansfield University’s  Master & Grasshopper Show is a unique one where student artwork is displayed alongside their teachers.’ Each art teacher is allowed to choose up to two students to exhibit and compete. This year, From Athens High School, grasshoppers Emalie Mustard and Ambrose Rosh were chosen by teacher Andrew Wales. And teacher Elizabeth Ellis showed work with Mya Buck. Wales said, “It’s a chance to give some well-deserved recognition to the students who work the hardest. I think it also highlights that for art teachers especially, we have to be able to “show” as well as “tell” in our teaching.” This year the  exhibit is only online. To view, visit https://www.mansfield.edu/art/master-grasshopper.cfm.