Austinville/Covert churches raise $28,830 to help Ukrainian refugees

The 2022 Austinville/Covert Christmas Concert raised $7,730 to help the people in European countries care for kids, moms, and the elderly, displaced by Russia’s war on Ukraine. In all, the two churches have raised $28,830 to help the people of Czechoslovakia, Romania, Poland, etc. as they have welcomed these people into their homes, schools, and health-care systems. Kids from Poland, Czechoslovakia, Romania and Ukraine all spent Christmas 2022 mixed together --helping each other through a difficult time. I bet they will be friends for years to come! That can only be good for “God so loved the world.” It is amazing to see God at work in the hearts of so many giving, caring people!
The help was given through the ministries of World Vision International, which is dedicated to helping the hurting children of our world with the healing, lifting, kindness, words and heart of the very Christ we are determined to serve. World Vision is a proven, dependable, world-wide, Christian humanitarian mission group. They are already there; they have an advertising/administration cost of about 10%. They know what they are doing --and how to do it. In addition, they bring the hearts of all Christians and denominations together at a time when we must work together as one. God and good cannot be stomped out! The “the wrong shall fail --and the right prevail with peace on earth, good will toward men.” It is the heart of Christ’s Message. It is Christmas! It must be sung –and practiced as well!
