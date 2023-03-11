Q: Greg I remember your columns about car endorsements by celebrities and Super Bowl car ads. After watching the Super Bowl this year, I see the car commercials are still very popular. I liked Will Ferrell’s commercials but I think there were fewer car ads this year than in the past. What was your opinion of the car commercials and endorsements? Ben L., happily retired in Connecticut.

A: Ben you are correct that there were fewer car commercials at this year’s Super Bowl than in the past. I think the main reason was the cost, as it took $6.5 to $7-million per 30-second spot to show up on the Super Bowl TV screen. That’s correct, not a 1-minute spot, a 30-second spot.

