The Bradford County Regional Arts Council is making another set of 100 sponsored Art Again Art Kits available.
With a kit, children are able to learn about the history of cubism and its founders, Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque. Children will then have the opportunity to practice the artform by creating their very own cubist collage out of a variety of recycled and donated materials.
On Friday, both the Sayre and Keystone Theatres will have kits available during their Curbside Popcorn hours. Child Hunger Outreach Partner will also have kits available for pick up at Peppers Auction Hall in LeRoy Township on Monday during their pop up pantry.
Art Again Art Kits are available to the public at no cost due to the contributions of sponsors, but are only available while supplies last.
Art Again Art Kits are created and distributed by the Bradford County Regional Arts Council with distribution assistance by Child Hunger Outreach Partners. Other supporters include Tioga Downs, United Way of Bradford County, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. Foster Grandparent Program for providing volunteers to help prepare kit materials. Sponsors of materials include BCRAC staff, Turnip Green Creative Reuse, Child Hunger Outreach Partners, and local community members that contributed to the Arts Materials Drive. Other community volunteers include Daneal Martin and Kara Bird.
Those who are interested in learning more about the Art Again Art Kits, donating crafting materials for the kits, or sponsoring an Art Kit can call the BCRAC office at (570) 268.ARTS (2787) or send an email to programs@bcrac.org for more information.
