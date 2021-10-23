The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will hold its first Poetry and Photo Calendar Competition with the theme of Community Scenes.
The 12 poetry and 12 photo competition winners will be featured in a colorful 12-month calendar. Each winner will also receive a movie gift bag, a $27 value. All entries must be submitted by Nov. 10.
The contest is open to ages 16 and up and must be of original work to avoid any copyright infringement. An entry form must be submitted with the photograph, poem or both. Photos must be submitted in high resolution.
Entry forms may be picked up at any Bradford County Regional Arts theater – the Rialto in Canton, Keystone in Towanda or the Sayre Theatre.
The arts council will judge all poem and calendar entries. The winners will be notified on Nov. 16. Winning entries may be published in local newspapers, on the BCRAC website www.bcrac.org and www.bradfordcountymovies.com, BCRAC Facebook pages and other media.
Poems and photos may be submitted by email at info@bcrac.org, mail at BCRAC 2022 Calendar Competition, 601 Main St., Towanda, PA 18848 or hand delivered to any BCRAC historic theater. The limit is one entry per category.
For more information, contact info@bcrac.org or call (570) 268-ARTS (2787).
