The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will be holding two events this weekend to not only bring the community together with some fun, but to also support its programming.
On Saturday, the Water Lantern Float will take off down the Susquehanna River from Tom Fairchild Memorial Park starting at 6:45 p.m. The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with live music from Kevin Doupe and conclude with a free community movie starting at 7:30 p.m.
A portion of lantern sales will help support the fight against breast cancer in honor of former J. Andrew Morrow Principal Karen Beirne-Getz, who lost her battle with the disease this past summer. October is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
On Sunday, the BCRAC will host Oktoberfest from 3 to 5 p.m. on the lawn of the Sayre Theatre.
The event will include bratwurst, hot dogs, popcorn balls, soda, hot cider, offerings from Bluestone Brewery and Deep Roots Hard Cider, and live music from Logan Route. Admission is $10 at the door, but tickets will be limited in accordance with state COVID-19 guidelines.
The BCRAC is also holding a Lawn Chair Cinema in Sayre and a drive-in at Grovedale Winery in Wyalusing featuring “Hocus Pocus.” The showings begin at 7 p.m.
For more information about these and other events, visit the BCRAC’s Facebook page or call (570) 268-2787.
