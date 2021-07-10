Hi. My name is Duane and I am an addict. I knew I was a user, but I didn’t know I was an addict until our power and WiFi and Internet went out for a day. A day so far. On deadline day. My mouse sits on the arm of my chair and I reach for it a dozen times an hour. Meanwhile I am writing this on a microscopic keyboard.
On my shelves are several hundred books on gardening, a few that it takes two men to lift. There are books on general gardening, some on specific small groups of plants, ten on begonias alone. Books on aroids, on gesneriads, on plants from South Africa and Australia. A couple are a hundred years old. There are several books in which I am mentioned or quoted (not the ones a hundred years old).
In the past when I brought home a new plant, I would grab a book or two or five to learn what I could about it. Now I Google it. If a plant has problems, I Google it. The gardening books, except those read purely for entertainment, are as obsolete as the Encyclopedia Britannica on another shelf or a closet full of Nikon film equipment.
So here I am, old school, dead tree era, and that book on South African plants calls to me. South Africa has been on my bucket list, though I doubt that bucket will ever be filled. It has a gaping hole.
There are six Floristic Kingdoms in the world, areas that have similar plants and conditions, all but one divided into several floral regions. That one, the smallest by far (one covers almost the entire northern hemisphere), is the South African Floristic Kingdom which wholly consists of the Cape Floristic (shut up, spell check) Region. Most of its plants grow only there, or in the homes and gardens of those who have become obsessed with them.
The most important part of this region is the fynbos (my spell check is working overtime), a belt of scruffy heath that contains an unbelievable variety of plant life. Table Mountain alone has more species than all of Great Britain.
Because of the climate, many are bulbous plants with a dormancy period. One particular favorite of mine is Veltheimia. Because South Africa’s seasons are backwards, this plant blooms here in mid-winter, just when you need flowers, with tall spikes of pink. Then in summer, when you have other things to do, it goes dormant and you can ignore it until fall.
Veltheimia is hard to find outside mail order, but one plant, Helicrysum, is on just about every nursery shelf in spring. It is commonly called the licorice plant because it smells strongly of licorice, but the gray leaves are attractive.
There are literally hundreds of species of ericas, the heaths and heathers. More than Scotland. Some will survive our winters IF you give them perfect drainage.
Perhaps the most dramatic flowers in the world, even more than dahlias, are the proteas. I do not grow proteas, though I have killed several. I don’t recommend these for house plants, especially for those who kill geraniums. But if you want to give someone cut flowers and have them say WOW!, Google (if you have a connection) “buy proteas.” They will arrive in perfect condition. But here is the great thing about them. They last forever in a vase. They are as beautiful dead as they are alive.
My eyes and fingers are tired and I have used backspace more than ever before. I cannot understand how kids text with blurring speed.
