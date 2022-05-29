With the “Big Three” Memorial Day weekend auto racing spectaculars including the Indy 500, Monaco Formula 1 and Charlotte World 600 all set for Sunday, May 29, we update our Top Auto Racing movies features but this time throw in several “stinkers” of which there have been many.
Let’s have some fun as we look back on Hollywood and high performance, the good and the bad. This new movie list is not in any particular order but must have auto racing as its main theme. No documentary films are included.
The worthy
The Art of Racing In The Rain, 2019 – The latest addition to our worthy list, I’ll admit an auto racing film about the love between a dying dog, Enzo, who takes over as the film’s narrator (voice of Kevin Costner), and his racing owner Denny, played by Milo Ventimiglia might sound corny. The plot centers on Denny’s climb to racing for Ferrari F1 through the eyes of Enzo, who wants to be reincarnated as a human. However, corny or not, the racing info is right on and you’ll probably be teary eyed at the end. Amanda Siegfried plays Denny’s wife and the movie comes from the same folks who gave us Marley & Me. Racing, love, children and dogs...it doesn’t get any better.
Ford v. Ferrari, 2019: Two Academy Award wins (film and sound editing) as the script features Christian Bale as Ken Miles and Matt Damon as Carroll Shelby. The film recounts the true-to-life story of Ford taking on Ferrari for the LeMans 24 Hour crown in 1966. A must watch on anyone’s list, car lover or not.
Grand Prix, 1966 – This might be a good time to revisit director John Frankenheimer’s Formula 1 epic that won three Oscars including Sound, Editing and Effects. Moviegoers back in ’66 were treated to spectacular footage and a good story line featuring James Garner as driver Pete Aron. Garner was respected as one of Hollywood’s true gifted drivers and did all of his driving scenes without the use of a double.
Days of Thunder, 1990 – Stock car fans have Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Robert Duval and Michael Rooker starring in this racing movie. Rookie Cole Trickle (Cruise) seeks glory in NASCAR and overcomes the setbacks that stand in his way. His love for the doctor that treats him (Kidman) following an on track accident with rival Rowdy Burns (Rooker) is noteworthy, as is Duvall’s strong performance as the crew chief and Randy Quaid as the car owner. Based on the real life story and growth of Hendrick Motorsports.
Cars 1, 2 and 3, 2006, 2011, 2017: All three of the Cars movies make the list even though I initially held off from including digital animation in previous features. These films have become so popular with kids and adults and feature 100% auto racing as the main themes. Voices include Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy, Richard Petty, Paul Newman, Bob Costas, Darrell Waltrip and many more.
Greased Lightning, 1977 – Although this move is many times forgotten, it’s still worth a watch as Richard Pryor, Pam Greir and Beau Bridges chronicle the difficult life and times of NASCAR’s first African American driver to win an official NASCAR Cup points race, namely Wendell Scott. It’s the “underdog” true-life movie on this list.
Rush, 2013 – Anytime you see the name Ron Howard as director, you know your film experience will be a good one. Rush follows the heated competition for Formula 1 championship honors between rivals James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) and Niki Lauda (Daniel Bruhl), the latter who nearly lost his life in a fiery crash during the 1976 season. True to life in every aspect.
Thunder in Carolina, 1960 – The first NASCAR based film with loads of footage from the 1959 Darlington Southern 500. Rory Calhoun stars as the veteran racing roamer Mitch Cooper who, after a crash injury, puts young driver Les York (Race Gentry) behind the wheel. The kid is so good he leaves Cooper for a factory ride for the Southern 500. Sparks fly as Connie Hines, York’s wife, is against her husband racing. Notable is Gilligan Island’s “Skipper” Alan Hale Jr. who also makes the film an enjoyable, nostalgic favorite as a roving mechanic. Driver cameos include Buck Baker, Joe Weatherly, Neil Castles and Curtis Turner.
Other racing film notables and lead actor/actors include World’s Fastest Indian, 2005, Anthony Hopkins; The Crowd Roars, 1932, James Cagney; Talladega Nights, 2006, Will Ferrell/John C. Reiley; The Last American Hero, 1973, Jeff Bridges; Heart Like A Wheel, 1983, Bonnie Bedelia/Beau Bridges, Winning, 1969, Paul Newman/Joanne Woodward; LeMans, 1971, Steve McQueen; The Big Wheel, 1949, Mickey Rooney; To Please A Lady, 1951, Clark Gable/Barbara Stanwyck; and Indianapolis Speedway, 1939, Pat Obrien/Ann Sheridan.
The unworthy (stinkers)
Fireball 500, 1966 – Although most of these “unworthy” racing films feature great footage, the “beach crowd” movie favorites Frankie Avalon, Annette Funicello and Fabian produced a storyline so poor, the late great Robert E. “Pete” Peterson, founder of Hot Rod magazine and the Petersen Automotive Museum, told me personally during a magazine interview he was so upset with the film he wanted his name removed from the credits as a consultant…and it was.
Hell on Wheels, 1967 – As much as I respected Marty Robbins, the country and western superstar and part-time NASCAR Cup racer, he starred in this lower budget film shot in Nashville as himself. He and his film brother Del (played by pop singer John Ashley) are a winning team as driver and mechanic, respectively. Del gets jealous of Marty’s winning accolades, and decides to become a race driver, too. He hooks up with a criminal moonshiner and builds cars for them to make the money needed to race. All ends well, but overall, the plot is a bit goofy at best.
Thunder Alley, 1967 – This racing film reunites Fabian and Annette, and is better than Fireball 500. Even Quentin Tarantino liked it and used some of the music in his Death Race film. Still, for us real race fans, it leaves much to be desired. However, it might be the best of the stinkers. Fabian’s name in the film is Tommy Callahan, which would later be attached to Tommy Boy movie fame and Chris Farley.
Bobby Deerfield, 1977 — I liked this Al Pacino/Marte Keller starring film, but admit it lacks in both depth of plot and racing footage. Pacino questions his taking the chances after a fellow friend dies in an F1 racing accident. It was a box office minor success pulling in $9-million on a $6-million budget. However, in Hollywood, that’s not “big hit” numbers making it a disappointment.
Snake & Mongoose, 2013 — As much as I wanted to like this nitro funny car racing movie (I bought it immediately) there isn’t enough plot/acting for me and too many flaws. The real Snake Don Prudhomme and Mongoose Tom McEwen have cameos as pit boss parking attendants, along with current standout nitro racers Ron Capps as Lou Blaney and Alexis Dejoria as Paula. Main actors were Richard Blake (Mongoose) and Jesse Williams (Snake), both just “OK” in their performance. Archival footage is good, though. The box office was atrocious at just $152,200 in limited release in just 20 cities. It did much better in video sales.
Other racing unworthy films (and there are many) include Driven, 2001, Sylvester Stallone; Fast and the Furious, 1954, John Ireland/Dorothy Malone; Trading Paint, 2019, John Travolta/Shania Twain; and The Checkered Flag, 1963, Joe Morrison/Evelyn King. There are so many more clunkers on auto racing dating back to the 1930s I can’t name them all.
Enjoy the real life racing coming up and let me know of your worthy and unworthy racing films.
