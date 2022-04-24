“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair” (Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities). So, as our churches emerge from a two-year pandemic, amid great (often senseless, careless) political division, we are also faced with the most unnecessary, unbelievably cruel and ruthless invasion of a country in recent memory. Yes, once again, Charles Dickens has made an attempt at describing the undescribable.
I’ve always thought that Dickens’ words were profound. Then, I heard just two words from a sobbing, trembling old woman walking away from her burning home in Ukraine, through the rubble of her completely destroyed village in the dead-cold of winter. Two words became the summary of what Vladimir Putin was doing. Her words? “FOR WHAT?” Talk it to death in dinners, newspapers, radio, TV, internet, and barbershops –the debate is over with just two-words from an old Ukrainian Woman. “FOR WHAT?”
Yet, we are still the church, proclaiming the brilliance of Christ’s light in the world. There is still Dickens agreeing with Scripture: “ it was the season of light.... it was the spring of hope.” Sure, it is dark –but, I have never seen so much light in my 56 years of ministry. Empathy, compassion, sacrifice, kindness, hope and love are flooding the world. Countries that have become careless with their friendships have come to their senses. Neighbor countries have not only taken in millions of Moms, kids, and elderly, (while others stay to fight the invaders) –but, they have incorporated them into their school systems and their healthcare systems. When an old widower from Moldova, who had taken in a Ukrainian family, was asked by a reporter, “How long could they stay?” He answered, “As long as they need to.” My admiration for the Polish people has been re-doubled. I heard one lady say, “I don’t want to hate; I’m trying to pray for my enemy.” When an 84-year-old woman was urged to evacuate she replied for herself and her 3 friends: “This is our country. Why should we leave? We’ll pray to God, maybe He will save us.” One of her friends said: “I don’t want to die in a foreign land; I’m Ukrainian.” Sure, little countries, and small churches do have a right to exist.
This morning, a “tough as nails” reporter started to cry –but, finished her story anyway. I’m starting to like her. The goodness of her heart did “sparkle from her tears.” There is only one thing to do with dark times; that is let the light shine brighter. It will drive out the darkness. “Overcome the evil by doing good” (Romans 12:21). When the pandemic came, our Austinville / Covert Churches raised $5,150 to buy masks for hospital workers –then, they did a concert to raise (with matching funds) $16,000 to fight the pandemic. Fight the darkness --not each other.
So, here we are with a cruel war. What do you do? Well, for “Pete’s sake,” what you do –Is, you DO! You help!
Follow James on this! “I will show you my faith by my works” (James 2:18). “...faith without works is dead” (James 2:26). Jesus did say, “For I was hungry and you gave me meat: I was thirsty, and you gave me drink: I was a stranger, and you took me in: Naked, and you clothed me: I was sick, and you visited me: I was in prison, and you came unto me” (Matt. 25:35, 36). Sure, Pray! But, do something too!
If we’re not here to help –then, why? Thus far, our Austinville and Covert Churches have raised $9,505 to help the Ukrainian Refugees. We’re doing it through World Vision, because they are already there, and they keep their administrative/advertizing cost to about 10%. We are going to help them help! Want to help? Make out check to Austinville Church, write Ukraine in the MEMO, send to: Austinville Church 8698 Old State Road, Troy, PA, or drop it off at Settlement Fine Art Shop, Sylvania, PA. Remember, the “Light will win!” You can’t go wrong by doing good.
