Those fellas over in Reno must be making a pile of money. Out of every dollar people bet, they have to take out some to pay the light bill and other things. Of course, they’ve got to make a little profit; say 70%, that ought to cover the profit. Then, they need something to pay the help. I’m just thinking, “what would be left to give me back?” I can see where a fellow could go there with a bundle of money and be lucky to make it back home. Take, for example, this lady I knew out west; her dad got into a card game. Things were going well in a “winner take all.” He won – and took all – including a bullet to the chest. I guess the other fellow was just a sore loser. Needless to say, she was against gambling.

We had just moved out west when a farmer down the road found out I was a farm boy. He wondered if I would do his chores for a week. There’s nothing like helping the neighbors; so, I went over to see how he did his chores. “Well,” I said, “Where are you going?” “Reno”, he said. “Oh, Reno….” (I wondered what Gloria would think; I already knew what my Mom thought.) I didn’t wonder long, “Not on your life, we’re not doing chores for somebody to go to Reno.” “That’s what I thought, dear.” Besides, the lady whose Dad got shot in the card game was a member of our church; what if she found out that we’d done chores for somebody to go to Reno? I really did want her to keep coming to church.