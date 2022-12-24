Those fellas over in Reno must be making a pile of money. Out of every dollar people bet, they have to take out some to pay the light bill and other things. Of course, they’ve got to make a little profit; say 70%, that ought to cover the profit. Then, they need something to pay the help. I’m just thinking, “what would be left to give me back?” I can see where a fellow could go there with a bundle of money and be lucky to make it back home. Take, for example, this lady I knew out west; her dad got into a card game. Things were going well in a “winner take all.” He won – and took all – including a bullet to the chest. I guess the other fellow was just a sore loser. Needless to say, she was against gambling.
We had just moved out west when a farmer down the road found out I was a farm boy. He wondered if I would do his chores for a week. There’s nothing like helping the neighbors; so, I went over to see how he did his chores. “Well,” I said, “Where are you going?” “Reno”, he said. “Oh, Reno….” (I wondered what Gloria would think; I already knew what my Mom thought.) I didn’t wonder long, “Not on your life, we’re not doing chores for somebody to go to Reno.” “That’s what I thought, dear.” Besides, the lady whose Dad got shot in the card game was a member of our church; what if she found out that we’d done chores for somebody to go to Reno? I really did want her to keep coming to church.
Some people bet on some ridiculous odds. You would think that they never got past third grade arithmetic. Peter W. Stoner, scientist and mathematician, applied the “principle of probability” to the Bible. Among his estimates, he picked eight Old Testament prophecies concerning the coming of Jesus Christ. When the estimates were multiplied together, the final chance of all the many details in these prophecies actually coming true were only one in ten to the 32nd power. Think of it, the chance of having a complex series of prophecies like this come true is one in 100,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000. Now, of course, there could be some readjustment in the estimates (back and forth --either way). But the point is, the chance for such a prophecy to fail is astronomically large. Yet, it did not fail. Jesus did come!
Obviously, he who puts his confidence in God, takes no chance. So, this Christmas I will be putting my bets on: “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful counselor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace. Of the increase of His government and peace there will be no end.” Besides, I really like the part about “peace.” Yes, I like the “peace on earth, good will toward all men.” I’m putting my money with the “peace people” this Christmas. So, when the choice is between Reno and Bethlehem –I’m going with Bethlehem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.