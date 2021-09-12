The annual meeting of the Bradford County Historical Society will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 in the Great Room of the museum. The meeting this year will include a program to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the society which occurred last year.
The trustees of the society decided to honor Gospel song writer Philip P. Bliss. P.P. Bliss is credited as being the second most famous Christian song writer in history. He married Lucy Young of Rome and taught at the Rome Academy. He and his wife were killed in a train accident in Ashtabula, Ohio in 1876. His hymns are still sung in churches around the world today.
The meeting will start off with the reports of the board to the membership for the year followed by the election of trustees for three years terms, appointment of the editor of THE SETTLER and the annual presentation of the Clement F. Heverly Award for Outstanding Service and the Leo E. Wilt Historian of the Year Award.
Society member David Lenington has provided the concert with narration that will follow the business portion of the meeting.
The concert will include Michael Burrell, a tenor soloist for the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes. Burrell, who performs dressed as P.P. Bliss, will sing a P.P. Bliss medley followed by a duet with Carrie Hooper.
Hooper, well-known musician and instructor at Elmira College, will present a P.P. Bliss hymn history. She will accompany herself on melodeon, and piano accompaniment will be provided by Gary Tucker.
Reservations are required for this event and can be made by calling the museum at (570) 265-2240.
