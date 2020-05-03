Bradford County Historical Society
The Bradford County Historical Society will celebrate its 150th birthday on Tuesday, making it one of the oldest historical societies in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Due to the stay at home orders from Gov. Tom Wolf, the society is currently closed.
The following was a history of the society written by then trustee Doris Wilcox Hugo of New Albany to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the society in 1995. Hugo is now an emeritus trustee.
Henry Farley, current president of the society, will do a follow up history that will cover the last 25 years of the society in a future edition of the paper.
The Society will celebrate this historic anniversary as soon as groups are allowed to assemble.
A foster child of the Bradford County Medical Society, the Bradford County Historical Society was organized on May 5, 1870 and incorporated February 12, 1875. Ten dollars at one time constituted a life member, with an exemption from further dues – otherwise an annual contribution of $1 from members was required. (The Craft history gives the details of the first meetings for the organization of the society). Christopher Longstreet Ward was the first president and in ill health at the time of his election and died 10 days after the first meeting. The society continued, held frequent meetings and gathered considerable material relating to the early days of Bradford County. This was kept in two cases in the grand jury room at the courthouse. There was talk about a county history and Sylvester Taylor had written such a history, which was still in manuscript form. The society appointed a committee to look at this and this committee reported it was not up to standard so after much discussion, the Rev. David Craft was assigned the task of preparing a history of the county. It was published in 1878. There was much dissatisfaction with the work and as a result the society disbanded. Another Bradford County history was a commercial project when in 1890, H. C. Bradsby came to the county and began his work of gathering material. Solicitors were sent in and biographies were secured from most of the prominent families.
On July 21, 1902, the only surviving ex-president of the society, called a meeting and as a result re-organized the society. In 1903, the county commissioners leased to the society, the small brick annex to the old courthouse and a museum and historical library remained there until 1974 when it was moved to 21 Main St., Towanda.
Another history was published by the Historical Society in 1926. The author was Clement F. Heverly, who had been secretary of the society and an outstanding historian. Heverly,who was born in Overton in March of 1859, died on Jan. 6, 1924 and at the time of his death had just finished a “School History of Bradford County.” He also had written and published histories of Overton, Albany, Monroe, Towanda and Sheshequin, Boys in Blue and Pioneer and Patriot Families. C. F Heverly held various positions in his working career. After graduating from the SCI, he taught school for a time, turned to politics and was elected county auditor, served three years as a deputy prothonotary for H. J. Madill, who was prothonotary, and in 1894, Heverly established the Bradford Star, a weekly newspaper and continued as publisher was editor until April of 1920. During his years with the newspaper, he gathered much material concerning the county. A favorite project of his was the Old Folks Day, held each year in June in the Court House Square. A collection of his photos, and items of personal effects has been given to the museum by Heverly family members.
In recent years, the Society established two special awards to honor the memories of C. F. Heverly and Leo E. Wilt, to be presented at the annual meeting in October. The C. F. Heverly Outstanding Service Award is presented to the organization or group that has especially proven to be interested in Bradford County history and in some way excelled in preserving it. The Leo E Wilt Award is given to an individual who has shown diligence and leadership in recording, preserving or disseminating of Bradford County history. Wilt was at one time executive director of the Bradford County Historical Society and originator of its publication, “The Settler.” Both men were instrumental in the growth of the Society.
After an assessment by Harold E. Yoder, Jr. of the American Association of Museums in 1987, a long-range committee was appointed, made up of members of the board of trustees. Through efforts of this committee, many improvements and changes were made concerning the museum and its operation and policies. The research room was given a brighter appearance with new wallpaper and paint and new shelving was installed. In the following years, the office, the parlor, the judge’s room and the hallway were also painted and papered. There was a plan for the conservation of records, photos and documents and the cataloging of books, maps, manuscripts and artifacts is an on-going project. A manual was compiled stating the guidelines for each committee of the board of trustees and the museum receptionist. New hours were decided upon and the decision was also made to participate in the Green Thumb program, thus giving extra help to the receptionist with tours and research work. An alarm system was installed, and the public may now take a self-guided tour of the parlor area. The publication committee re-issued reprints of the Bradford County histories that were no longer available.
Research is a very important part of the museum services and the addition of the Hoagland 68 volume collection containing historical and genealogical information is most helpful to researchers. The Rev. Edward Hoagland, before his illness, donated some of the collection of his life-time work to the society.
The delivery and indexing of 13,114 glass plate negatives from the Ott and Hay photo studio that operated in Towanda from 1880 to the 1930s, was a tremendous undertaking and this collection is a most important part of the society’s services, as arrangements have been made with a photographer to reproduce photos from the negatives at a reasonable cost. The negatives, discovered in the cupola of the Citizens and Northern Bank, were over the course of a two-year period, brought down and delivered to the museum by Richard Hall a bank employee.
The historical VanValkenburg Bible was returned to Bradford County after a period of nearly 200 years, Cora Egloff and her son, James, in Oct of 1994, came from their home in Texas, to present the Bible to the Historical Society. Rev. Craft, in his history, related that in 1778, when Strope and VanValkenburg of Wysox were captured by the Indians, “Old Man Van Valkenburg had taken possession of his bible, a large massive, heavily bound book, which will weigh several pounds, and holding it with great care, an Indian snatched it from his arms and flung it into the fire. The old man sprang forward and pulled it out of the flames and carried it with him through all his journeyings, and it is now preserved bearing the marks of the fire, as an heirloom in the family.”
After their release, the family returned to Wysox. A VanValkenburg daughter, Lydia, was married to Sabastian Strope. Henry Tuttle, also one of the first Wysox pioneers, was the husband of Mary Strope and had the bible in his possession. Egloff, a descendant of this family, came into possession of the Bible through her parents, Mary and John Tuttle.
The Bradford County Historical Society is made up of members representing various sections of the county. At present (1995) officers are: President, Richard Robinson; Jim Parks, Vice President; Secretary/Treasurer, Lois Crandell; Curator, Henry Farley; Receptionist Joan Weir; Green Thumb Aide, Joan Kiefer; Editor of the Settler, Patricia Parsons. Board Members: Alice Grenell, Gladys Gay, Harriette Dibble, Sylvia and Harold Race, Richard Farr, Margaret Walsh, Beryl Boardman Cleary, Levi Roof, Ted Calkins, Dr. John Haines, Mildred Sweet and Doris Hugo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.