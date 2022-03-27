The Bradford County Library presents Tanisha Mitchell discussing “What Is the Orchestra?” at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, via Zoom.
This program is for those who might think classical music is boring, slow, or difficult to understand. Learn what makes an orchestra exciting by exploring famous music themes, instruments, and the people behind the orchestra. In this interactive lecture, participants will conduct an animated orchestra and enjoy many more musical activities.
Named a “Mover and Shaker” by Library Journal, Mitchell is best known for her innovative work in the arts at the Metropolitan Opera and the Freeport Memorial Library.
As a librarian, her curating and archival expertise in the Metropolitan Opera Music Library, which helped the institution discover rare, previously unknown, treasures that reflect its performance history.
Mitchell is also the arts coordinator at the Freeport Memorial Library where she brings an invigorating perspective on classical music and opera programming.
As an entrepreneur, Mitchell has built an arts outreach company that brings a new spin on opera lectures by using technology, artifacts and even her own singing to teach and inspire audiences. Her opera outreach continues to grow through libraries, community centers and beyond.
This program is free and open to the public. Please contact the Library at (570) 297-2436 or bclibrary@bradfordco.org for Zoom login information.
