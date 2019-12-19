Wyalusing Valley High School graduate Lucas Steele is performing off-Broadway in the musical “Emojiland,” according to Duane Naugle, executive director of the Wyalusing Area Education Foundation. He explains that Steele is best known for his role in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 where he played Anatole. In 2017 he was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a musical.
The Wyalusing Area Education Foundation is planning a trip to New York City to see the show, which will be playing at The DUKE at 229 West 42nd Street in New York. All are invited to attend on Feb. 2, 2020.
The group will depart from the Wyalusing Children’s Center parking lot at 6:30 a.m., with a meal stop on the way, and arrive in NYC about 10:30 a.m. for free time to enjoy the city and have lunch.
Showtime is at 2 p.m. Seats are located in the Orchestra section.
According to a news release:
Emojiland is not to be confused with, and very much unlike, The Emoji Movie. It is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn’t want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for his own good; a face with sunglasses who can’t see past his own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society — and a heart — can face: Who are we? and who matters?
Departure will be at 6:30 p.m. with a 7 p.m. stop planned for a meal on the way home. Arrival back in Wyalusing is set for about 11 p.m.
The cost is $180 per person due by Dec. 30, which includes deluxe motorcoach transportation, driver gratuity and show ticket. Trip is non-refundable.
Please make checks payable to WAEF and mail to: WAEF P.O. Box 204, Wyalusing, PA 18853 or call (570) 709-7091. All proceeds benefit the WAEF.
