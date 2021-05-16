The congregations of St. Johns, Grover and North Street Community Church in Canton are joining together for an evening concert this evening at 6 p.m.
The concert will be held at the North Street facility in Canton.
Crossover is a family quartet from Mahaffey, Pennsylvania, and they have been singing together for a number of years. They have recorded several albums as well. Their goal is to present the Gospel of Jesus Christ in word and song.
Everyone is invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served following the concert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.