I planted a rose on New Year’s Day. Somehow it seemed appropriate, even significant. What better way to welcome the start of a new year than the start of a new rose? It wasn’t just because I meant to plant it in October, when I found it at end of season prices, and didn’t get around to it until now. No, certainly not that.
This was a climbing rose named Above and Beyond, not brand new but recent, from First Editions. Supposedly it has clusters of largish apricot flowers on canes that are specially hardy. That is what sold me. Well, that and the fact that it was 75 percent off.
I love climbing roses. I have killed several of them. One called Valentine’s Day (it is red) still fights for its life, throwing up new growth from the ground every spring, but it never comes close to covering the arbor I provided for it. And nothing like an inspirational rose garden I saw long ago in Paris, back when I knew even less than I know now.
The problem is that hardiness is a fungible trait in roses. They all say they are hardy but in different ways; in the fine print it turns out there are different degrees and circumstances.
For example, in my early days as a gardener I grew hybrid tea roses. Everyone did. They were root hardy, kind of, but the canes and the graft between the canes and the roots were not. And you needed to plant them with that graft above ground, where it was unprotected, or otherwise strange, new and usually undesirable rose forms would grow from it and take over from the hybrid tea you paid the money for.
Since that fussy graft is exposed to the cold in winter with no soil to protect it, you need to provide the protection. There are several ways. One is to pile soil up around the graft, which works if you have the soil and don’t mind digging it. Another simpler way is to make a small, low fence around the base and fill it with leaves.
Or you can wait until New Year’s Day to do it, in which the rose usually dies. I don’t grow hybrid tea roses any more.
In the last two or three decades breeders like David Austin have made huge progress in growing roses that grow on their own roots, no graft, with flowers close to the quality of hybrid teas. Often these are shrub forms, though sometimes they have the habit of the older varieties. These newer roses have two qualities that appeal to me: They are very beautiful and very easy. You no longer need to be an expert, and the word “rosarian” is becoming obsolete.
The new roses are both root hardy and top hardy. If you can grow a lilac, you can grow one of these shrub roses.
The climbing roses have not gotten quite as advanced. They have always been root hardy but commonly not cane hardy. That is, the canes die, though new ones grow back. Compulsive gardeners have developed techniques to combat this. They detach the rose from whatever it is growing on, lay the canes on the ground, and cover them with leaves or blankets or earth. In spring they uncover them and tie them back up to their support. There is blood involved.
I don’t know how well that works except for what I read in books. I don’t believe everything I read in books; gardeners lie like fishermen.
Another way to find out is to do it myself. Get serious. So this new rose supposedly has hardy canes that just might grow over the arbor that has been naked in place for a couple of years, waiting. That would be one good result to come out of New Year’s Day. The football game was a tragedy.
