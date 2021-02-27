February is a carrot and stick month. The carrot is glimpses of spring just around the corner. The stick? Well, you know the stick.
It is still winter, no one doubts that, yet there are days when spring plays peek-a-boo. Spring flowering bulbs act like drag racers waiting for the flag. They sit underground revving their engines, then a couple balmy days will cause them to jump the gun, send up a tentative sprout, only to get smacked by the next Arctic blast.
Neophyte gardeners are always alarmed by this, and I get ready for the flood of calls asking what to do. Nothing. Don’t worry about it. Bulbs have been coping with this for eons, and they’ve got it down pat. If only people were so wise. Those warm spells that tease the bulbs out of the ground drive dormant gardeners into stores to buy seeds and soil. The first 50 degree day sees many a tomato planted prematurely, and tomatoes are not as smart as bulbs.
By mid April windowsills are filled with tomato seedlings itching to go out, but tomato weather is still a month or more away. Roots seeking roaming room instead wrap around the bottom of the pot. When they eventually do go into the garden, the roots are confused, the growth stalls for a while, and you get tomatoes no sooner than you would if you had started the seed in late March.
If you must plant some seeds, plant onions. That’s what they’re for — a pressure valve for February. Grown on a windowsill until early April, they will look dreadful, but no matter. If they get too tall and flop over, cut them back to four inches with scissors. In April knock them out of the flat, untangle the roots, and plant them outside.
The day after that, sunny warmth will likely as not bring three inches of snow, throwing us right back into winter and winter activities. It’s a good time to check the summer bulbs you stored in the basement last fall. Make sure they aren’t rotting, drying out, or worse, growing.
Tuberous begonias can pop a bud any time between now and March, depending on your storage temperatures. If they’re still brown, stick them back in the bag. If they are breaking out with acne, little pink bumps on top, they’re ready to go.
Fill a pot or a flat with barely damp artificial potting soil, settle the tuber into of the soil, and cover it half an inch. Put it in a warm bright spot or directly under fluorescent lights and keep the soil ever so slightly moist. When the leaves break the surface and begin to open, you can water more normally and feed with a balanced fertilizer. They don’t look like much yet, but it is something growing at least.
Speaking of not looking like much, how about that bedraggled geranium on the window sill. If you never knew what “leggy” meant, now you do. Geraniums are always conned by February. Unable to read a thermometer, they know only that the sun is strengthening. Sap starts flowing, and new shoots will soon grow. This is the time to cut it back hard, at least by half, to restore its compact summer shape.
As long as you have all those cuttings, you might as well make new geraniums. Just stick them in damp potting soil. This time of year they’ll root in a week.
In a few days the winds shift and the snow melts into mud. It’s a good time to wash the windows. The thin film of winter on them can cut the light by as much as half, and you will need all the light you can for seedlings once this capricious month is past and spring starts pounding on the door.
