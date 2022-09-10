Q: Greg I like Chevy Corvairs that roamed in the 1960s. What are your feelings about the Corvair as an entry level collector car? They seem to be priced way lower than other collector cars. Thanks much, Robert F. retired in Spokane, WA.

A: Robert, Corvairs are very reasonable in price, and since you already know they won’t ever be high priced collector gems I say have at it! I own a lower priced collector car, too, namely my 1980 AMC Concord. I have less than $4,500 invested and it only has 27,000 original miles. Thus, I’d say you’re in a good position as far as money needed to fuel your passion with a Corvair.

Greg Zyla is a syndicated auto columnist who welcomes reader comments and questions on collector cars and auto nostalgia at greg@gregzyla.com.