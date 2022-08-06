It seems strange to think of infancy as when the foundation and capacity for Christian faith is laid; yet, many psychologists think it is. Of course, all of us get our first impressions of what the world is like as infants. It is at the time of infancy that we decide (by means of our feelings) whether the world is a safe place or not. In infancy, we make emotional decisions about whether people (other human beings) are to be trusted or feared.

Erik Erikson, who studied human development, cited infancy as the developmental period in which factors relative to trust and mistrust are decided. Early formations certainly do have a great impact on later ones. Since the newborn is entirely dependent upon his or her parents for food, care, and comfort, it makes sense that trust versus mistrust is a prominent issue for the infant. If the parents discharge their duties with warmth, dependability, affection, and respect, the infant will generalize the resultant feelings of trust toward other beings. Because the basis of Christian faith is trust, this first stage of human life impacts heavily upon the child’s ability to grasp God by faith later on. A child who has not learned to trust will be unable to exercise trust.