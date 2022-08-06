It seems strange to think of infancy as when the foundation and capacity for Christian faith is laid; yet, many psychologists think it is. Of course, all of us get our first impressions of what the world is like as infants. It is at the time of infancy that we decide (by means of our feelings) whether the world is a safe place or not. In infancy, we make emotional decisions about whether people (other human beings) are to be trusted or feared.
Erik Erikson, who studied human development, cited infancy as the developmental period in which factors relative to trust and mistrust are decided. Early formations certainly do have a great impact on later ones. Since the newborn is entirely dependent upon his or her parents for food, care, and comfort, it makes sense that trust versus mistrust is a prominent issue for the infant. If the parents discharge their duties with warmth, dependability, affection, and respect, the infant will generalize the resultant feelings of trust toward other beings. Because the basis of Christian faith is trust, this first stage of human life impacts heavily upon the child’s ability to grasp God by faith later on. A child who has not learned to trust will be unable to exercise trust.
Trust is more far-reaching than it seems at first glance. Infants need more than food, shelter, and physical comfort. Perhaps the most important need of infants is the need to communicate. It does seem odd to talk about communicating with infants! Yet, I have had great times connecting with each new grandchild; we experienced some wonderful times taking turns talking to each other in a mysterious, unwritten language. This sort of thing is not only fun, it is necessary; it connects them to us. In those days, I kept myself busy making sure that they knew me; because, I knew they would grow up –and when they did, I wanted those kids to think that I’m just wonderful! Infants want to communicate in this way; it makes them feel safe –connected. They come to know that we are there –for them. When the disciples thought it not worth Jesus’ while to talk with children, Jesus Said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these” (Matthew 19:14). In cases where adults fail to communicate with infants, a condition called failure to thrive can occur; the result can even be death. In failure to thrive, death is caused from a type of infant depression which causes chemical changes that can lead to death.
Not only does failure to build trust make it difficult for the growing child to embrace God with faith, it also reduces his or her capacity to receive love. Receiving love requires that we make ourselves open and vulnerable to others. If we cannot trust others, we are not likely to open ourselves to receive their love. Only as children find us trustworthy, can they learn to trust. We cannot afford to let them down; their capacity for faith in God and love toward others depends on it! Yes! The good work of God does start in the beginning! Don’t miss your chance to be a part of it. “For we cannot love God, whom we have not seen, if we do not (learn first to) love others, whom we have seen” (1 John 4:20). So, when do we begin to teach children about trust and love? Well, as soon as they arrive!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.