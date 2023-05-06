The ancient city of Petra was chosen by the Smithsonian Magazine as one of the “28 Places to See Before You Die.” It is one of those “Wow” places in the world. Petra was a powerful and wealthy city. Enclosed by towering cliffs, into which its building were carved, coupled with the impressive eastern entrance which leads steeply down through a dark gorge called the Sig (in places no more than 10 to 13 feet wide), the city was a natural fort in the desert. At the end of the narrow eastern entrance stands Petra’s most impressive ruins, know as “the Treasury.”
The city also controlled the water supply in the region by the use of dams, cisterns and water conduits, creating an artificial oasis in the desert. This allowed Petra to control the main commercial trade routes which passed through it to Gaza, Bosra, Damascus, Aqaba, and Leuce. Thus, the city became incredibly wealthy and powerful.
Problems for the city arose when it was no longer content with its role of providing hotel rooms and a watering hole for weary travelers; the city instead, established itself as an organized, well-planted city of hijackers, bandits and plunderers.
Here is where the story takes a turn. The prophet Obadiah, in the Bible, made a prediction concerning the city. “For your violence... You shall be cut off for ever” (Obadiah 10). Obadiah 16 says, “and they shall be as though they had not been.” Some versions have it “You shall disappear from history.”
The marvelous city did disappear from history in large part because of the implementation of sea-based trade routes. They were “cut off” from their trade routes –“forever.” They controlled a trade route with no travelers. The site remained unknown to the Western world until 1812, when it was discovered by Swiss explorer Johann Ludwig Burckhardt.
Once again, Support for our faith may be found in the strangest places. This time, in the desert. When I visited Petra in the 1960s it was, once again, “just a desert” –reminding us all that God does know what He’s talking about. Reminding us of the words of Christ,
“But those who drink the water I give will never be thirsty again. It becomes a fresh, bubbling spring within them, giving them eternal life” (John 4:14). By way of contrast, big, important, places and people in our world often revert back to what they were in the first place –well, just another desert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.