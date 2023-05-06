The ancient city of Petra was chosen by the Smithsonian Magazine as one of the “28 Places to See Before You Die.” It is one of those “Wow” places in the world. Petra was a powerful and wealthy city. Enclosed by towering cliffs, into which its building were carved, coupled with the impressive eastern entrance which leads steeply down through a dark gorge called the Sig (in places no more than 10 to 13 feet wide), the city was a natural fort in the desert. At the end of the narrow eastern entrance stands Petra’s most impressive ruins, know as “the Treasury.”

The city also controlled the water supply in the region by the use of dams, cisterns and water conduits, creating an artificial oasis in the desert. This allowed Petra to control the main commercial trade routes which passed through it to Gaza, Bosra, Damascus, Aqaba, and Leuce. Thus, the city became incredibly wealthy and powerful.