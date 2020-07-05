Some farms are planting their fall cover crops this week. There are exciting things about being in agriculture today, and sometimes you have to look for them.
This is one example. Farms have been learning how to start their fall/winter crop right along-side their main crop, while at the same time improving nutrient efficiency. It takes a can-do attitude — something farmers specialize in.
The conservation district’s high clearance 90-feet wide, broadcast inter-seeder has been helping farms try new ways of establishing cover crops for the past two seasons. We are seeing enough positive results to cause excitement about the possibilities.
Last summer using the inter-seeder, several farms mixed nitrogen fertilizer with fall cover crop seed to place beside their young corn plants in early July.
The goal was to provide timely nitrogen for the corn plant and start the fall crop growing at the same time. Results were impressive.
Grass began to establish while the corn grew, without significantly decreasing the corn crop yield.
When corn was harvested in the fall, that living grass planted in July was already well established and soil biology didn’t skip a beat.
We are preparing this week to again help farms simultaneously manage farm nutrients while getting a good start for fall cover crops.
These are both tremendous moves.
Nitrogen management.
Common practice is to apply all nitrogen requirements for a corn crop when the seed is planted. This saves the farm time, because they can plant and apply nitrogen all in one trip across the field.
The problem is, nitrogen is very mobile in the soil and corn plants require minimal nitrogen during early growth stages.
This leaves plenty of time for nitrogen to move and become unavailable to the plant, costing the farm in both wasted fertilizer and decreased yield.
When corn plants reach approximately knee-high, they say “I need nitrogen NOW!” So, when farms can wait to apply most of the nitrogen at this point, it is used much more efficiently.
This translates into greater profit for the farm. It also means less nitrogen ends up in places likely to cause trouble, like the water that we all depend on and enjoy.
Cover Crops.
One soil fundamental becoming normal thinking for farmers all over the world is living plants every day of the year.
Everything we see above ground results from what is happening underground. Soil creatures from hundreds of earth worms to billions of microorganisms in an acre of soil are responsible for making nutrients available to plants.
Living roots are key to this system, while above ground parts of the plant provide the obvious benefit of armoring the soil surface from erosive forces. Cover crop is the term given to a secondary crop that is planted as much for the soil as it is for the plant.
These fall and winter cover crops are challenging to establish where growing seasons are limited. Innovative farmers in Bradford County and all around are finding ways to succeed.
Efficient nutrient management and living plants year-round are wins for farmer, neighbor, soil and water.
We’ve got the planter greased and ready to go. If you would like to try something new at your farm this year, contact us to discuss it.
There is always a new way of looking at an old problem.
The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.
