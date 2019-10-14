Have you ever wondered who to call if you have a complaint or permit related question? With all the different regulatory agencies and complex organizational charts within some of those agencies, this can sometimes be a daunting task. We realize it can be frustrating if you don’t know who to contact, so we’ve created this brief guide to hopefully help point you in the right direction.
Complaints:
You should contact our technical staff at the Bradford County Conservation District (570) 485-3144 if you have any complaints related to what you believe are unpermitted activities involving streams, floodways and wetlands as well as unpermitted excavation, filling, erosion and sediment runoff.
Complaints related to new or existing ponds, lakes, dikes, levees, hazardous/industrial waste, stormwater and oil/gas projects are best handled by calling the DEP Northcentral Office Complaints Coordinator (currently Ruth Priester at (570) 327-3564 while individuals with mining issues should contact the area Mining Office (570) 662-0851 or (814) 342-8200. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (570) 835-4263 may also be contacted related to unpermitted activity in streams and wetlands. The PA Game Commission (877) 877-9357 resolves issues involving beaver dams and other wildlife while the PA Fish and Boat Commission (570) 477-5717 is concerned with any illegal activities in streams, ponds and lakes that may negatively affect species under their jurisdiction. Purely stormwater and floodplain ordinance related complaints should be directed toward your municipality while septic and sanitary waste issues are handled by the Bradford County Sanitation Committee (570) 265-9811.
Questions:
Most questions related to earth disturbance projects, plans and permitting (NPDES, ESCGP and E&S) as well as permitting (General Permits 1-9) for projects proposed in streams, floodways, ponds/lakes and wetlands may be answered by the Bradford County Conservation District, whose staff is willing to meet either in-office or on-site if necessary. More technical issues related to these same subjects as well as questions pertaining to General Permits 10, 11, 15 and Joint Permit applications may be answered by DEP Northcentral Office permitting staff (570) 321-6523 or (570) 327-3730. Several biologists at the Northcentral Office may also answer any questions you have related specifically to wetland permitting (814) 342-8110, (570) 327-3765 or (570) 327-0524. Hazardous/Industrial Waste questions may be handled by calling (570) 321-6560, (570) 327-3745 or (570) 321-6525 while Oil and Gas permit related questions may be answered by calling (570) 327-3692 or (570) 974-2604 and Mining permit questions may be directed to (814) 342-8200.
Additionally, the Army Corps of Engineers may be called concerning jurisdictional wetland determinations as well as permitting in streams and wetlands (814) 235-1762 or (814) 235-0571. The PA Fish and Boat Commission should be contacted for all General Permit 1 and pond/lake Drawdown Permit approvals (814) 359-5228, (814) 359-5140 or (814) 359-5147). For general land development questions, it would be wise to call your municipality, Bradford County Planning Commission (570) 268-4103) and Sanitation Committee (570) 265-9811.
We hope this information is helpful, but, as always, feel free to use us as your first point of contact if you still aren’t sure who to call. We’re here to serve you.
The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.
