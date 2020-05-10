James Rouse says he can cook just about anything. It’s a skill the Dushore farm owner takes pride in, especially knowing how it can bring joy to others.
It’s an activity Rouse not only finds relaxing, but is steeped in family tradition.
“It’s a matter of pride in my family. All of my family has recipes. My sister Kathy has carrot cake and my sister Rosie has an Argentine beef. My sister Dody has a specialty in lasagna. And my mom — there was 10 in our family growing up and she would cook big meals every night. Everything on the table at Thanksgiving we grew on the family farm. The ham, the potatoes, the vegetables, the pumpkin pie. We made our own butter here, my grandmother did. We had our own homemade bread — and squash and carrots.”
Over the past decade or so, Rouse has worked to get the recipes that had accumulated on 3x5” cards over generations into cookbooks in order to preserve them and share them with the community.
The first was published in 2010, the second in 2014, and the third — which also includes recipes from those around the community — recently.
Each cookbook is separated into sections of entrees, sides, appetizers, desserts and more. This latest edition, which features 270 recipes, includes a section on Mother Rouse’s favorites.
He is also providing the limited number of copies he has for free.
“It’s like giving back, you might say,” said Rouse.
Those interested can pick up copies at the Sullivan Review or by calling Rouse at (570) 928-8725.
