Growing up in south Jersey, notably Vineland, N.J., there was no better time of year than Christmas season, especially cruising under the holiday lights that adorned the main downtown business district on Landis Avenue. As there were no malls yet at that time, these Everywhere, USA main streets were adorned with so many holiday decorations and cheer it was nearly impossible not to get the “best time of the year” feelings. Throw in the holiday music while cruising like “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Silver Bells,” or the Chipmunks Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late) and the festive mood was good all through December with many already finished decorating by Thanksgiving.

In this merriest time of the year, Landis Avenue was and still is a highly lit four-lane wide thoroughfare that served as the nightly cruise destination thanks to its over four-mile round trip cruise length.

