DEAR ABBY: I have seen you mention in your column your cookbooklets of favorite recipes. I hope the meatloaf recipe is included. Years ago, I cut out your meatloaf recipe, and it’s been a staple at my house ever since. I did make one significant change: I use ground bison instead of beef. It’s healthier and tastes great. Thanks, Abby, for your years of entertaining, wise words. — NANCY M. IN OREGON

DEAR NANCY: I’m pleased you have enjoyed preparing (and eating!) that meatloaf, and I was intrigued that you substituted bison for the beef. I’m pleased to share the recipe again, and yes, it’s included in my cookbooklet set. I have made it for years. It makes delicious sandwiches the second day if there’s any left over.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips