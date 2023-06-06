DEAR ABBY: My adult daughter is single and lives alone. She lives five hours away but manages to visit every two months or so. The problem is, when she comes home, we hardly ever see her. She’s mostly at her cousin’s house. During her most recent visit, we saw her a total of one hour a day the five days she was here — just enough time for her to come over, change clothes and leave again. She even sleeps there most nights.

I have asked her to spend more time with us, but we just end up arguing. She goes on vacation with them every year, but when I suggest we go on a family vacation, she always says, “I don’t have money for that.” I love her, but I’m beginning to feel used. Whenever she needs something, I’m the one she calls.