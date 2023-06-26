Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.