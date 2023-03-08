DEAR ABBY: I found out today that my wife was sexting with a man in another state. His girlfriend sent me a message, which included a series of screenshots. I had confronted my wife regarding this prior to receiving the messages, but she swore she had sent only ONE topless photo and nothing else. After I reviewed the messages, I saw much more.

She claims “she doesn’t remember everything,” which I find hard to believe. Worse, they had planned to meet. She claims she didn’t, but I saw a message saying that once I went back home (we were visiting her parents), she would stay an extra week with our son so he could “spend more time with the grandparents” — and she could maneuver to meet up with him. She claims she didn’t, but I can’t believe her based upon her lying repeatedly about this.

