DEAR ABBY: I’m a 57-year-old, attractive, single, childless woman. Why is it that the men I meet are just plain dumb? They have the conversational skills of 5-year-olds and the same juvenile behavior. They are either emotionally unavailable and just after sex, or at the opposite end of the spectrum — available emotionally, but the sex is just ... okay. I cannot be the first woman to ask the question: Are boys just dumb? — SMARTER THAN I THINK IN IOWA

DEAR SMARTER: As a matter of fact, you ARE the first. With the advent of social media, people’s social skills began declining. The men you are meeting may not have the same level of education that you do, but it doesn’t mean they are “dumb.” Men ultimately want what women want, I think. By that, I mean companionship, a relationship and ... sex.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also know as Jeanne Phillips..