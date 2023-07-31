DEAR ABBY: I am 49 and have been divorced for 20 years. When we first separated, my ex moved in with my parents while I struggled to raise my four kids. He stayed there for seven years. He moved out until a year and a half ago. Again, my parents have allowed him back in!

While I understand that they shouldn’t have had to cease contact because of the divorce, I don’t feel it’s right for him to be living there. This has caused an ongoing rift between my family and me because I have let them know that it hurts me.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also know as Jeanne Phillips.Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips