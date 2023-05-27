DEAR ABBY: My husband and I were married nine years. He unexpectedly left me when COVID first hit. We were apart for a year and eight months and ended up divorcing. I filed because, even though I didn’t want to believe it, I eventually accepted that it was over. Even though he hadn’t actually filed the papers, he had taken all other necessary steps. It was the first time in my life I had ever felt this level of heartbreak.

After time passed, he reached out and wanted to reconcile. We’ve been back together ever since, and he has asked me to get remarried. I happily agreed because he has been in therapy and made amazing changes.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also know as Jeanne Phillips.Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips.