DEAR ABBY: I come from a very close family, and I am the rock of the family. If someone needs help, I’m the one they come to. Recently, my nephew has been in a downward spiral because of drugs. He is now in jail.

He is only 19 and was always an amazing young man, but he started on the wrong road after witnessing his father take his own life a few years ago. When he gets out of jail, he wants to start over — come live with me, go to rehab and begin a new life.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also know as Jeanne Phillips.Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips