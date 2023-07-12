DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been together more than 20 years. Our relationship grew stale over time, and a couple of years ago, she decided to leave me. However, over the few years, even though she has had several lovers, we have started to get close again.

The problem is, I really love her and want her back as my GIRLFRIEND, but she sees this as a casual relationship, which leaves me feeling hurt. For example, she doesn’t see a problem with having a long conversation with another lover while she’s at my house. When she realizes that I’m hurt, she gets exasperated and says she feels like she has to “walk on eggshells” around me. Is it me? Is there a path forward? — STRANGE SITUATION IN FLORIDA

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also know as Jeanne Phillips.Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips.