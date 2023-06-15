DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 40 years. When I married “Hugh,” I thought he was the nicest man I had ever met. We have two grown children of whom we are both very proud. Hugh was laid off 19 years ago and said he was going to take “a little time off.” Abby, he has never gone back to work.

I retired four years ago and got a little part-time job in a local shop in town. I do the housework, and our neighbor does our yard. Hugh goes to the grocery store, and that’s the only time he leaves the house. We haven’t been out to dinner in five years. He doesn’t go to family gatherings, hasn’t seen a friend in years and is always angry. No matter what I say, I get screamed at or thrown a death stare.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips