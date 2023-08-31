DEAR ABBY: I’m a 16-year-old girl who is struggling to have a social life. Since I was a little girl, I have had a problem connecting with kids my own age. I have done better with kids older or younger than me. A lot of times I relate better with teachers than with students. The few friends I had before COVID-19 have vanished into thin air.

When school started, I was part of a new group of “friends,” but it didn’t last long. The groups in my school are very tight. It’s almost impossible to break into an already-existing friend group. While I don’t mind being alone, I know I’m missing out. It doesn’t help that I don’t know how to approach other teens and that I suffer from anxiety that makes me doubt myself when I try.

