DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 68-year-old female who was diagnosed with high blood pressure at 32. I am 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weigh 130 pounds. I’ve been taking 240 mg of verapamil for all of these years.

A few years back, my medication started coming in 120-mg dosages, so I started taking one in the morning and one at night. My blood pressure both at home and at the doctor’s office is often higher than I think it should be, averaging 138/88.