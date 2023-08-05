This week, we’re tackling a subject many of my readers write to me about, expressly delivery vehicles. Nowadays, things have changed drastically as the boom in online shopping has resulted in a new phenomenon…namely Amazon Prime delivery vans appearing daily on our streets everywhere in America.

These company specific Amazon Prime vans join the usual delivery services, specifically USPS, UPS and DHL all finished in its company specific color regalia. The more consumers order online, the more we’ll undergo the demise of the brick-and-mortar stores, including indoor/outdoor malls and shopping centers. It’s a sad ending for what was once our beloved gathering place for everything from movies, dinner, shopping, and most important camaraderie. Bottom line? You can’t stop the power of ordering online and having the product sitting on your doorstep the next day.

