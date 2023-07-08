Green Space

Duane Campbell

Last week I confessed to making changes in my high maintenance garden to accommodate yet another birthday. As George Burns said, I still chase women, but only downhill. The same principle applies to gardens. I wanted a downhill garden.

I kvetched about the popular misconception of perennials as something to plant and forget when they are actually more trouble than annuals like petunias, which are truly plant and forget, then plant and forget again next spring, but other that easy springtime job, they are low maintenance and impressive color.