Last week I confessed to making changes in my high maintenance garden to accommodate yet another birthday. As George Burns said, I still chase women, but only downhill. The same principle applies to gardens. I wanted a downhill garden.
I kvetched about the popular misconception of perennials as something to plant and forget when they are actually more trouble than annuals like petunias, which are truly plant and forget, then plant and forget again next spring, but other that easy springtime job, they are low maintenance and impressive color.
But an even easier solution is flowering shrubs. So I’ve been working on my downhill garden. In fact since last week I’ve gotten two more flowering shrubs: a third hardy hibiscus with the huge flowers and a different yucca. I regrettably passed on another yucca with a five foot stalk of coral blooms, had it in and out of my cart three times, because they were asking fifty bucks for it. I’ll wait. When the flower fades it will be even less interesting to the casual customer and will get marked down to half price. Maybe then.
Growing what everyone else has in their yards always seemed pointless to me, so I seek out the unusual. The yucca that I did buy is smaller with white striped leaves and a white flower. I know it has a white flower because others on the bench were blooming, but I chose one that wasn’t yet. A blooming plant will not adapt to its new home as quickly, and the ones already with flowers will quickly fade when mine is just starting.
And the hardy hibiscus … Wow! Summer Carnival. The label shows huge flowers in rich magenta, but it wasn’t yet in bloom. And anyway, what stopped me was the foliage, green with white variegation and a hint of pink. It is gorgeous even before later in the summer when these hibiscus plants flower. I’ll have to move some stuff around to clear a prominent place for it.
Now for something I didn’t get around to last week. How do you plant them. Dig a hole, drop them in, right? Would that it were that simple.
First, remember that unlike annuals or even perennials, this is that last time you will get a shot at the soil they are planted in. Don’t dig a hole and plop it in. You want to greatly improve the soil for at least three feet around and two spades deep.
Two spades deep, get it? That’s where the roots want to go and where the water supply is most available when they get there. Dig out the soil one spade deep and pile it aside. In the hole dump all the compost and organic matter you can find. If you have no compost pile (shame!) and were foolish enough to throw out all the leaf fall from last season, buy a couple of bags of pine bark mulch to dig in to that sub-layer. And throw in a couple of handfuls of common granular garden fertilizer, whatever is in the garage.
Put your shrub in the hole, backfill, firm it in, and then – this is important – form a saucer slightly larger than the root ball, making a little dam all around to hold water. Water the new planting in with half strength, high phosphorus (that’s the middle number) plant food. Or, let’s be honest, any liquid fertilizer you have.
This first season, keep the hose handy. If there are a few days without rain, you must water it. You CAN NOT let the soil dry out until the roots reach deep where the water is. It’s a fair amount of work if you do it right, but next year, one birthday later, it will be a lot easier.
