Dille Parish invites public to ‘Stations of the Cross’ programs

Easter will soon be here, and a local church is planning a special worship experience that can be enjoyed by anyone, anywhere.
The Dille Parish United Church of Christ, with churches in LeRaysville and Potterville, will be presenting an online and in-person program, “Stations of the Cross – Stop, Look and Listen,” from 7 to 7:30 p.m. April 6-13. A final, in-person Easter morning open house will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at the LeRaysville church.
Those interested may attend the evening programs in the church’s Parish House, along Main Street, LeRaysville. They also will be live-streamed and available to anyone with a computer device by typing in a specific address. The evenings will include presentations by parish members, who will discuss eight stations of the cross, focusing on some of the events in the hours leading up to Christ’s crucifixion. Each half-hour program also will feature artwork by congregation member Georgeanne Judd depicting that event.
The schedule for the online presentations is:
- Wednesday, April 6, Dr. Craig Chaffee, “Jesus Prays Alone.”
- Thursday, April 7, Davis Young, “Jesus Gets Arrested.”
- Friday, April 8, Cliff Robinson, “Jesus is on Trial.”
- Saturday, April 9, Michael Rowlett, “Jesus was Condemned.”
- Sunday, April 10, Ned Whitehead, “Jesus Wears a Crown of Thorns.”
- Monday, April 11, Nigel Ford, “Jesus’ Cross is Carried (Jesus, Simon).”
- Tuesday, April 12, Michael Salsman, “Jesus Speaks to the Women.”
- Wednesday, April 13, Jim Bresnan, “Jesus is Nailed to the Cross.”
Go to https://conta.cc/3qX4v1R to see the online presentations those evenings.
On Easter morning, the art pieces will be on display for visitors to see in-person, and all are welcome to attend, take a self-journey through the display and visit with Judd. A worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m.
The parish invites viewers of the online program to “stop,” “look” and “listen.”
“Stop” refers to taking time to “just breathe, to take a moment and be open to what God does when we focus all of our attention on him – just for a moment,” a Stations brochure says.
They are then invited to look at the artwork, think about that station “and see our own lot in this story.”
Finally, by listening, they can “hear what the Word of God says about this station. It should help us to find in the Word the power to hear what God says about our station.”
Discussing Jesus’ path those final hours, the Rev. Barbara Rowlett, parish pastor, explains: “Some have categorized Jesus’ encounters along the way as ‘stations.’ These were places where Jesus may have stopped. It is important to note that although He stopped, He was not deterred, He was not turned around – Thank God!”
She also remarks: “In our studies of the Bible, we find solace in remembering what God has done for us. As His children, we must slow down and assure that we are not just remembering for remembrance sake or doing for doing sake. But, in our doing and in our remembrance, we understand the impact to our lives as the ‘Called Out of God’.”
For more information about the online programs or the Dille Parish UCC, e-mail: Admin@DilleParishUCC.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.