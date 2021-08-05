EAGLES MERE – Eagles Mere Historic Village, Inc. (EMHVI) is hosting the 50th Annual Arts and Crafts Festival beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, and running through Sunday, Aug. 15. The festival closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday and will be hosted on the village green in the center of town.
At the 50th Annual Arts and Crafts Festival guests can expect 85-95 different exhibitors and can purchase or order personalized crafts for weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas gifts or something just because.
In addition to the festival, the village shops will be offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, farm-fresh foods, ice cream, candy, jewelry, housewares and miscellaneous items for sale in their shops. The real estate office will be open during the market for individuals interested in pursuing future opportunities renting or buying within with the Eagles Mere community or somewhere else within Sullivan County.
The event is open to the public and is free for children 12 and under. There is a $5 admission for teenagers and adults. Proceeds benefit the EMHVI for its upkeep of the village buildings and the many charitable organizations they support.
Nestled in the Endless Mountains, Eagles Mere is located on Route 42 in Sullivan County, six miles from Route 220 in Muncy Valley or Laporte. For more information, contact Kristin Montgomery at emgreenevents@gmail.com.
