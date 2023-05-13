Q: Greg I enjoyed your article on the 1959 Ford Country Squire Wagon camper immensely. It was very fascinating indeed.

Being a 1958 Edsel owner, I’ve attached some photos for you I thought you would enjoy seeing that they kind of relate to the Ford Squire Camper article. It seems Edsel was experimenting in the camping field too back in 1958. I’m off to Ocean City, MD, in a week for the “American Graffiti 50th Anniversary” event as my Edsel has been invited to be displayed as a tribute car to the movie, along with a few others.

(Greg Zyla is a syndicated auto columnist who welcomes reader input of collector cars, auto nostalgia and motorsports at greg@gregzyla.com).