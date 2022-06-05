En plein air art residency offered by local artist

Local artist Dan Curry will once again be offering an en plein air (outdoor) arts-in-education residency for residents of Sullivan County and the surrounding counties.
Curry has offered similar residencies for a number of years, having transitioned to an outdoor format after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic
The arts-in-education residency program will travel to various locations throughout Sullivan County, such as Berry Fields Farm, Lake Jean, High Knob, Worlds End Park and Canyon Vista, for participants to study the natural landscapes and recreate them on canvas.
According to a press release from Curry, the en plein air style of painting first became popular in the nineteenth century, when it was utilized by impressionist artists such as Monet, Pissaro, and Corot, and was then continued by post-impressionists such as Van Gogh and Cezanne.
This year, Curry will lead a 20-day arts-in-education residency, meeting two or three days a week. Dates and times are to be determined by the group once sign-ups are complete. The residency will end with an exhibition of all the art work produced by the participants.
This program is free and open to the public, with all costs and materials covered by funding from Northern Tier Partners for the Arts and the Sullivan County Council on the Arts.
Anyone interested in participating are welcome to attend all sessions or just drop in as they are able. To sign up, contact the Sullivan County Public Library at (570) 928-9352.
