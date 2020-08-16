The Catholic Community of the Epiphany in Sayre will be offering classes to teach the basics of the Roman Catholic faith. These classes, while focused on delivering the essentials of the faith to those who are seeking to join the Catholic Church, are open to all who would like a better understanding of Catholicism.
There is no obligation associated with attending these classes and they are offered at no cost.
The only objective is to inform. Those who would like to become a Roman Catholic, those who are a lapsed Catholic who would like to get back in touch with the faith, those who are married to a Catholic and would like to better understand what their spouse believes, or those who are just curious can attend.
Classes will be held on Tuesday evenings in the parish hall of Epiphany Church at 304 South Elmer Ave. in Sayre. The entry is down the stairs at the southwest corner of the church, just behind the rectory. The first class will be held on Sept. 8; all classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will last about an hour.
In order to maintain appropriate social distancing in the classes, limited seating is available. Those interested will need to make a reservation to attend these classes. To do so, please email John Schoonover at schoonoj@gmail.com. Masks must also be worn when entering and leaving.
