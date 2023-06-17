If you don’t have this problem, don’t despair; you can. Nurseries, lush and verdant a fortnight ago, now display acres of empty benches and, near the entrance, a motley lot of the sorriest looking flats. They’re the sort of thing you would surely pass up early in the season, but now they have one fetching attribute: They’re half price. I’ll buy anything at half price, as anyone who has peeked in my garage will attest.
It is propitious that for every excess plant wasting away on the back porch there is an excess pot stacked in the garage. The ones I particularly prize are those gallon-sized black nursery containers, many saved from plant purchases past, others collected at curbside on garbage day, where less prescient people have dumped them.
The shabbiest impatiens or petunia, planted in a gallon pot and given just reasonable care — sun, water, some food — in a month will recover and leap into prosperity, giving you a plant that would go for five bucks retail. A dozen, two six packs, a couple of bucks, gives you ... well, you do the math.
Why would you want a dozen gallon containers with petunias or impatiens? Or mums ... did I mention mums? So you can have a garden where none was possible before. Along the driveway. Under that gangster maple. Or grow them strong and healthy outdoors, then move them inside for festive occasions. Imagine that bay window filled with a bed of petunias in full bloom.
If you’re worried that those grungy black containers are inappropriate inside, hide them in a jardiniere. Many are made specifically for gallon containers. Placed on the dining table, it can hold fresh, growing flowers all summer long. As the plant gets scuzzy from indoor conditions, swap it for one growing strong outside.
I don’t waste a lot of money on potting soil for these opportune decorations. After all, they’ll only be in their pots for three or four months. Mix together some good garden soil, ground bark mulch, and sifted compost (if you have it, otherwise peat moss) and season with a handful of 5-10-5 fertilizer and a smaller handful of lime. I mix them with a shovel in my garden cart, but you could do it in a five gallon pail for smaller quantities. Pour the contents back and forth from one bucket to another a few times.
I used to have excess by accident, but now I plan for it, and I keep finding new places for my potted beds. For instance, an area of the front foundation planting is so brutalized by the roots of a large tree that nothing would grow there. Laboriously digging the roots out and improving the soil only encouraged more roots. So I laid landscape fabric, covered it with pea stone edged with scrounged bricks, and filled it with potted annuals. Now instead of a liability, it’s a feature.
My supply of potted plants dwindles during the season. Some get passed along as hostess gifts, cheap but impressive. Some get planted into the garden as full-sized replacements for the occasional bedding plant that succumbs to disease, insects, or the neighbor’s St. Bernard. And in fall, all the mums, now in full bloom, are planted out to replace beds wiped out by the first frost.
Eventually the pots are emptied back into the garden to improve the soil there. And the pots are stacked again in the garage, if I can find room, to wait till next June.
