If you don’t have this problem, don’t despair; you can. Nurseries, lush and verdant a fortnight ago, now display acres of empty benches and, near the entrance, a motley lot of the sorriest looking flats. They’re the sort of thing you would surely pass up early in the season, but now they have one fetching attribute: They’re half price. I’ll buy anything at half price, as anyone who has peeked in my garage will attest.

It is propitious that for every excess plant wasting away on the back porch there is an excess pot stacked in the garage. The ones I particularly prize are those gallon-sized black nursery containers, many saved from plant purchases past, others collected at curbside on garbage day, where less prescient people have dumped them.