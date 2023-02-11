Each month I gather with other spiritual directors online for a time of silence, reflection and deep listening. One month a colleague entered the meeting a couple of minutes late, after we had already begun our silent mediation. When the silence had ended, she was flustered and asked our forgiveness for being late. One member of the group suggested that perhaps we should add to our group agreements that “one minute late is not late.” Another suggested we broaden it to “we will extend and receive grace.” The following month someone else had missed the time change of the meeting, and came in a whole hour late, thoroughly chagrinned. I myself had done something similar at another meeting that week, and felt deep sympathy for her. We reminded each other of our agreement “we will extend and receive grace.”

Because this is a group that has been meeting for several years, we have a deep trust, respect and affection for one another. When someone arrives late we don’t take that as disrespectful, but rather the sign that they are having a complicated day that is probably not going according to plan. We value our time together and the quiet peaceful time we create. It is much more important to me that each of us is fed by that meeting than arriving right at the top of the hour.

Rev. Darcey Laine is a Spiritual Director and the Parish Minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin. revlaine.blogspot.com.