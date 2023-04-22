Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.