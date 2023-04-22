Q: Greg I’m sending photos of my 1959 Ford Country Squire station wagon and it’s a real head-turner. The reactions it receives from people on the street are amazing. I have owned some great cars and wagons over the years and originally bought the red Country Squire with the idea of using it as a vintage “fishin’ wagon.” I’ve owned the Squire for seven years and it runs as good as it looks with a special 428-V8 under the hood.

I’ve done some minor stuff to the Country Squire wagon, but the way it sits now is basically how I bought it in 2016. I still have the original 352-V8 engine and transmission, currently rebuilt, in storage and awaiting a home. I was born in Moline, IL, but grew up in the city of Chicago. Today I spilt my time between those two places. The car is known in both towns and from various shows across northern Illinois.

