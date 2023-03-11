Could vibrant faith actually support health and “well-being?” Is it really true that “As a man thinks in his heart, so he is” (Proverbs 23:7)? Could “looking up” and “thinking up” actually “pull us up”? Religion and Health has become an on-going, yearly conference theme at Duke University, Durham, North Carolina. Dr. Howard Torman, former CBS medical advisor, and former Harvard faculty member, has been a pioneer in the area of Faith & Health. Torman was to say, “One of the hottest new areas of medical research involves finding links between two areas of our lives --medicine and religion.” Torman went on to say, “Now, science is also beginning to believe in the healing power of prayer.”

Dr. Harold Koenig has studied the link between religion and health for years and has written several books on the subject including: Religion, Health and Aging, and Aging and God. Koenig has seen the difference faith can make in patients’ health. According to Dr. Howard Torman, “Koenig’s studies show that patients who feel connected to God are likely to recover from illness more rapidly and suffer from depression at half the rate of those who do not participate in organized religion.”