Could vibrant faith actually support health and “well-being?” Is it really true that “As a man thinks in his heart, so he is” (Proverbs 23:7)? Could “looking up” and “thinking up” actually “pull us up”? Religion and Health has become an on-going, yearly conference theme at Duke University, Durham, North Carolina. Dr. Howard Torman, former CBS medical advisor, and former Harvard faculty member, has been a pioneer in the area of Faith & Health. Torman was to say, “One of the hottest new areas of medical research involves finding links between two areas of our lives --medicine and religion.” Torman went on to say, “Now, science is also beginning to believe in the healing power of prayer.”
Dr. Harold Koenig has studied the link between religion and health for years and has written several books on the subject including: Religion, Health and Aging, and Aging and God. Koenig has seen the difference faith can make in patients’ health. According to Dr. Howard Torman, “Koenig’s studies show that patients who feel connected to God are likely to recover from illness more rapidly and suffer from depression at half the rate of those who do not participate in organized religion.”
Could religion actually play a part in preventing illness? According to Torman, numerous studies show that active involvement in religious faith cuts down on coronary disease, and at least one study shows that it cuts down on strokes. Since the studies were controlled for such things as smoking, drinking, and social interactions (support systems), the results go beyond the fact that religious people may have different life habits.
A strong sense of religiousness was what counted. The true benefits came from total commitment. According to Dr. Koenig, “the type of religion that helps people the most is the kind where people choose religion as an end in itself --and one of the by-products happens to be better mental or physical health.”
We who work in Christian ministry are not surprised. After all, the Bible does say, “for, while physical training is of some value, godliness is valuable in every way, holding promise for both the present life and in the life to come” (1 Tim. 4:8). “Jesus went about all Galilee, teaching in their synagogues, and preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing all manner of sickness and all manner of disease among the people” (Matt. 4:23). The teachings of Christ have always had a healing power. We’re not surprised by the findings revealed by these researchers.
I don’t know all the research; but, I do know this: “When I’m down, it is literally harder to get this body up!” When I ask God to help me, I can make it. When God is my “Hiding Place” (Psalm 32:7), I feel safer. When I hear the bells on Christmas Day, chiming out their words in my heart and head: “Then pealed the bells more loud and deep: God is not dead, nor doth He sleep; the wrong shall fail, the right prevail, with peace on earth, good-will to men,” things are better for me. When I sing those words I feel more hopeful –my body fills with “good chemicals.” When I hear Kim Chaapel sing “O Holy Night” –and she gets to the part about “Chains shall He break, for the slave is our brother. And in His name, all oppression shall cease” –the din of “ages of politicians” is drowned out by the voice of Christ in my heart and head saying, “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you” (John 14:27). It’s truly my faith that’s my “get up & go.” What else is there? The sooner you get the politicians out of your head –and the “Hymns of Faith” back in your head, the better you’ll be. Go back to church, people! The pandemic is over!
