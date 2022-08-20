Faithful and changeless as the moon
Photo Provided

I have taken many disappointing photos of the moon over the years, and a few good ones. I noticed, as I searched through my photos, that I mostly have photos of the full-ish moon, and no photos at all of a crescent moon. I gave myself a summer discipline- I would take a photo of the moon each day for a month. I’d always been a bit confused about when and where the moon would appear, and hoped this practice would help me finally understand. I downloaded a moon app to my phone, so I would know what time the sun would rise and set each day.

Fortuitously, on the first day of my new discipline, a waxing gibbous moon appeared in the sky while I was taking my dogs for their evening walk. I rushed to grab my camera and fiddled with settings until I got a passable photo. The next night I couldn’t find the moon, so I explained my daily-moon-photo plan to the family and asked them to please yell out “moon” whenever they saw it. The first time my partner yelled “moon” I rushed to spot where he was pointing – there it was! I ran for my camera, but by the time I got back, it was covered by clouds. Disappointed, I added another app to my phone so I could more reliably locate the moon in the sky. I checked my app several times each day and began making progress toward my goal.

Rev. Darcey Laine is a Spiritual Director and the Parish Minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin. revlaine.blogspot.com